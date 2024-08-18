Baraton University awards President William Ruto with an honorary degree in leadership and service to humanity.

Ruto hails new funding model, says it cushions vulnerable families

President William Ruto has assured that no student will miss out on scholarships under the new funding model.

As a matter of fact, the President said the model cushions learners from vulnerable families who will get 95pc scholarships.

Speaking on Sunday during the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton’s 42nd graduation ceremony in Nandi county, Ruto said the government had increased the scholarships from 80pc to 95pc.

He said his administration had made a deliberate decision to support children from vulnerable families whom he said deserve affirmative action.

Unlike the previous programmes, Ruto said the new model was a step in the right direction since it focuses on students and not universities.

“I’m persuaded that we need a funding model that is not focused on universities but students, a model that will not leave any student out, one that recognises there are children from vulnerable families who need affirmative action. We are increasing scholarships from 80pc to 95pc. It’s the right thing to do” he said.

The Head of State maintained that the decision taken by his administration will continue facing opposition but assured parents they will appreciate the model down the line.

The model benefits learners in both public universities and Technical Vocational and Training Institutions (TVETS) through loans and scholarships.

At the same time, Ruto further hailed the exponential growth of Technical institutions.

“Today we have grown students in the TVET ecosystem to 700,000 students. We are making tremendous progress” he noted.

Meanwhile, Baraton University has honoured President William Ruto by conferring him with an honorary degree.

He was awarded for his leadership and service to humanity.

EXPLAINER

THE NEW UNIVERSITY FUNDING MODEL BANDS EXPLAINED:

Band 1: For families with a monthly income up to Sh5,995

Band 2: For families with a monthly income up to Sh23,670

Band 3: For families with a monthly income up to Sh70,000

Band 4: For families with a monthly income up to Sh120,000

Band 5: For families with a monthly income above Sh120,000

GOVERNMENT SCHOLARSHIPS

BAND 1: The government scholarship will cover 70%, the loan will cover 25%, making the total support 95%. The family will contribute 5%, and the upkeep loan will be Sh60,000.

BAND 2:

The government scholarship will cover 60%, the loan will cover 30%, making the total support 90%. The family will contribute 10%, and the upkeep loan will be Sh55,000.

BAND 3:

The government scholarship will cover 50%, the loan will cover 30%, making the total support 80%. The family will contribute 20%, and the upkeep loan will be Sh50,000.

BAND 4: The government scholarship will cover 40%, the loan will cover 30%, making the total support 70%. The family will contribute 30%.