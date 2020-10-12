Learners in Kitui County to receive free masks

Learners in Kitui County are set to receive 200,000 free masks from the Kitui County Textile Centre.

Speaking at KICOTEC, Governor Charity Ngilu said the county will launch the mask distribution program to schools on Wednesday 14th.

“We are going to use resources available to support schools with masks, sanitizers and non-contact thermo guns to enable learning,” she said.

Ngilu at the same time noted that they embarked on the initiative because what the National Government was allocating per learner was inadequate.

In Mandera County, over 70% of the schools Monday received students after the six months break due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Mandera Secondary School fourth form students resumed school on Monday as the Principal lnoor Abdi confirmed that attendance was commendable.

In Migori County, Momokoro Academy students resumed school early morning as they observed the protocols given by the Ministry of Health.

Distancing and wearing of masks were the order of the day as students embarked on their 11-week term

Elsewhere, over 20 class eight and form four learners who worship at the Mbaikini AIC church in Mwala Sub County were issued with shopping hampers ahead of school resumption.

While officiating the ceremony, the church overseer Reverend Benjamin Musyoki said the move was meant to supplement what the parents would provide to their children.

The cleric said the move was meant to assist parents in providing for their children as the decision to re-open schools had caught many parents unprepared.

School Re-opening regulations

The Cabinet Secretary for Education George Magoha, however, warned schools that they will be required to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

“All schools will be required to strictly adhere to Mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of the body temperature for all learners, staff and all other persons accessing the schools, handwashing and observance of high levels of hygiene,” read the statement.

Where there is no running water, schools will be required to use sanitizers.

Schools have also been cautioned against using physical distancing as a bottleneck to keep any child away from school.

The Ministry in line with the COVID-19 regulations last week also made it mandatory for all schools to be linked to the nearest public health facility prior to being reopened.

Teachers are at the same time being encouraged to continuously provide psychological and spiritual support to learners and school support staff during the duration of the current pandemic.

Magoha says the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Health will continuously monitor adherence to existing guidelines in order to determine when other learners will resume learning.