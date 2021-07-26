Learners move to next class in hectic Covid calendar

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is this morning holding a stakeholders forum on teachers preparedness as schools in Kenya reopen for the 2021 academic calendar year.

Results of a survey conducted among teachers will be released at the meeting happening at The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

The schools reopen for the first term from this Monday 26th July to 1st October to a tight school calendar that was disrupted by the pandemic that saw the closure of learning institutions for nine months.

Term two begins from 11th October to 23rd December while the Third Term starts on 3rd January to 4th March.

The national exams are set to begin immediately after the end of the 2021 academic calendar.

Grade four learners and class eight candidates who have been at home since March will be joining grade five and form one respectively.

Meanwhile, the National Council of NGOs has urged parents and other stakeholders to ensure that all eligible children from across the country go back to school.

In a press statement, its Chairman Stephen Cheboi expressed concern over reports that some children may not continue with their education due to school fees and other challenges and appealed to the government to ensure that all children have access to quality education.

Cheboi further urged the Ministry of Education and the schools’ Boards of Management to consider the plight of needy children to allow them to continue with their studies.

The NGO Council hailed financial institutions, local and international NGOs which support the education of needy children in the society saying without such help, many children from poor families would not access education.