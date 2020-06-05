Learners to know fate this weekend

The government will Saturday, June 6 give the way forward on the extended closure of schools when President Uhuru Kenyatta will be outlining the new Covid-19 measures.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha speaking on Friday when he received the final report of the Covid-19 National Education Response Committee said the government will provide further direction this weekend given that some of the main restrictions are set to expire this Saturday.

“The Ministry will review the report before advising the country on the steps to be taken regarding the academic calendar, and the level of preparedness that will be required of all stakeholders involved in the running of ECD centres, primary and secondary schools, and teacher training institutions. It should be instructive that all decisions will be made based on data and evidence provided by the Ministry of Health”, the CS said.

He said the ministry will take seriously the recommendations of the committee, and use them to set up further dialogue with all other stakeholders.

In the report, the Sarah Ruto-led committee gives guidelines on the re-opening of primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities.

The committee had in its preliminary report recommended that schools be reopened in September.

Other than re-organising the school calendar, the committee was tasked with advising the CS on the health and safety measures necessary for pupils, students, teachers and the entire school community prior to reopening of schools.

The committee was assigned the role of making recommendations for future preparedness based on lessons learnt from the pandemic. The

Internet child abusers

Magoha reprimanded parents and guardians for not providing sufficient care of their children while at home. This follows reports that four of Form One girls have become pregnant since the schools were closed in March 2020.

He said he was perturbed after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations sent out a cautionary statement warning of internet child abusers who have started luring children into all manner of cyberspace offenses after invading their digital learning classes.

“The Ministry wishes to urge parents, guardians and caregivers to firmly take charge of the custody of their children while at home and protect them from sexual and drug abuse, teenage pregnancies, female genital cutting and child labour. It is necessary to guarantee the safety and health of children while at home” warned the CS.

He has directed that all offenses against learners be reported to the National Government Administration Officers and Directorate of Criminal Investigations as directed.

Through the Kenya Institute for Curriculum Development, the Ministry has extended lessons provided through the broadcast, online and digital learning until such time that schools are reopened.