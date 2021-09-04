Learning about the Agikuyu culture

The team also visits the largest market in E. A and try their hand at water rafting.

This week on Zurura, the show starts in Nyeri where the team learns more about the Agikuyu culture; from the family unit, to the cooking of traditional meals and cultural practices.

Also in this episode, we learn more about the Karatina market, said to be the largest market in Kenya and East Africa. The market was officially opened in 2018 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and can house over 2,000 traders in the three-storey market.

Additionally, we also learn more about rafting in Sagana popular for its adrenaline-inducing rapids. White water rafting is the activity of riding on a raft over rough, dangerous parts of a fast-flowing river or what are known as rapids.

