Learning in Kenya resumes with phased reopening

Basic education learning in Kenya has resumed under the schools phased reopening plan with grade 4, class 8, and form 4 students reporting to schools.

In the new normal for schools, all classrooms are required to accommodate half their normal population and all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health followed to recoup lost times ahead of the national exams.

At Kamusinga Boys School, a classroom of 50 students will now host half the capacity in adherence to COVID-19 prevention measures.

The school’s Principal Alex Maina says close to three hundred students are expected in school by the close of Monday.

Meanwhile, over 70 percent of students population in Mandera County have turned up for classes.

At Mandera Secondary School, Principal Noor Abdi lauded the move by the government to have learning resume after the 7 months break occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha Monday directed both private and public schools not to send home children for lack of school fees.

Prof. Magoha also stated that all protocols issued by the Ministry of Health in fighting the coronavirus pandemic have to be adhered to.

Schools are also required to ensure pregnant learners continue with their studies interrupted.

School Re-opening regulations

The Cabinet Secretary for Education George Magoha last week warned schools that they will be required to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

“All schools will be required to strictly adhere to Mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of the body temperature for all learners, staff and all other persons accessing the schools, handwashing and observance of high levels of hygiene,” read the statement.

Where there is no running water, schools will be required to use sanitizers.

Schools have also been cautioned against using physical distancing as a bottleneck to keep any child away from school.

The Ministry in line with the COVID-19 regulations also made it mandatory for all schools to be linked to the nearest public health facility prior to being reopened.

Teachers are at the same time being encouraged to continuously provide psychological and spiritual support to learners and school support staff during the duration of the current pandemic.

Magoha says the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Health will continuously monitor adherence to existing guidelines in order to determine when other learners will resume learning.