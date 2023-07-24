Learning resumes in schools vandalised by bandits

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says learning has resumed in schools whose infrastructure had been damaged and vandalised by bandits.

The CS assured that the government, through the Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) and the National Youth Service (NYS), will reconstruct all schools in the North Rift Valley Counties that were damaged by armed criminals.

He said the State will equip and deploy enough teachers to ensure that learning continues uninterrupted in the bandit prone areas.

“Kapindasum Primary School had less than 100 pupils in March and now has 258 pupils. Security officers will upscale patrols in the affected areas to ensure that criminals do not regroup,” said Kindiki.

The CS spoke on Monday during a baraza at Kapindasum Primary School, Baringo South Constituency in Baringo County.

Kindiki also announced that all areas gazetted as disturbed and dangerous on 12th March, 2023 remain out of bounds to the public and any persons found within those spaces will be treated suspects of banditry.

“Anyone attempting to access the gazetted areas, in the guise of seeking pasture for livestock will not be allowed,” he said.

“Security agents in the Maliza Uhalifu Operation will remain on the ground for long term and will do all it takes to prevent criminals from regaining access to the hideouts in Korkoron Hills, Arabal Hills, Tandare Valley and other remote places that used to harbour bandits in the past,” he added.