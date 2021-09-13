Learning resumes in Laikipia under tight security

Learning in schools within Ol Moran area in clash-torn Laikipia resumed Monday under tight security.

An uneasy calm has since returned in the volatile areas, with the government announcing bandits had fled the settlement areas as a security operation to flush out bandits intensifies within the Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

Laikipia West Sub County Director of Education Josephine Thuranira said the chaos had affected learning in nearly 25 schools in the operation area.

School going children were excited to be back in class following weeks of clashes that disrupted learning in the area.

Security presence however remains high with intensive patrols in all surrounding areas continuing.

Learning resumes in Laikipia, several schools had been closed due to the clashes that have left hundreds displaced. Pupils of Tumaini academy are yet to report #NewsCheck ^MK pic.twitter.com/2e0L705vMt — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 13, 2021

The government has pleaded with parents to return their children to school.

With calm having returned to Laikipia disturbed areas, schools that had been closed have reopened and smiling children who had missed on education are streaming back to school. Security presence remains high with intensive patrols in all surrounding areas continuing. pic.twitter.com/DQakdZTJf8 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) September 13, 2021

Last Friday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i maintained that learning in schools that were deserted over rising insecurity should resume Monday, September 13.

In a raft of measures to shore up security in the area, more police officers have been deployed and tasked with providing security to teachers and learners while a new administrative unit has been created.

Thuranira urged parents who had relocated to far-flung areas for safety to return with their children, to enable them continue with their education.

Her sentiments were shared by Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi who said schools will be put on full-time guard of police officers.

While addressing worshippers at Ol Moran Catholic Church, Governor Muriithi said that security officers will escort learners and teachers to schools in the affected areas adding that a classroom that was last week torched by bandits at Mirigwit primary school will be repaired.

Laikipia branch, Kenya National of Teachers Union (KNUT) chair, Francis Itegi assured they were in talks with the government over the safety of teachers who were ready to report back to their respective schools on Monday.

Nyahururu Diocese Bishop Joseph Mbatia and St Mark Ol Moran Catholic church priest Giacomo Basso called on the government to ensure that peace is fully restored.

Father Basso said that on Sunday the church reported a low turnout, an indication that hundreds of residents had fled the area.

Homes in Kisii Ndogo, Dam Samaki, Magadi, Kahuho,Mirigwit and Survey areas are still deserted with residents still seeking refuge in Ol Moran town.