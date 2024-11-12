Lecturers’ strike continues as government funding pledge remains unclear

The ongoing lecturers’ strike shows no signs of abating as the government’s commitment to funding a proposed Kshs 4.3 billion deal remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The National Assembly Committee on Education is probing Dr. Constantine Wasonga Opiyo, National Secretary General, University Academic Staff Union (UASU) and Prof. Fred Simiyu Barasa, Chairperson, Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) to provide explanations.

The lawmakers expressed deep concern over the impact of the strike on students and the lack of concrete evidence regarding the government’s financial pledge.

Rebecca Tonkei, expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in resolving the issue, stating, “We are bitter because our children are suffering.”

“This Committee wants to resolve a matter that is holding the nation and our students at bay,” stated Nabii Nabwera.

However, questions were raised about the authenticity of documents presented by IPUCCF, particularly those related to the Kshs 4.3 billion funding. Committee Chair, Hon. Julius Melly, remarked, “The issues that are being raised by this Committee are on the validatity and authenticity of these documents you have brought before us.”

Prof. Fred Simiyu Barasa, Chair, IPUCCF, explained that the Kshs 4.3 billion figure emerged from discussions at the Inter-Ministerial Committee level after initial negotiations between UASU and IPUCCF stalled.

Committee Members remained unconvinced, demanding a tangible document from the government confirming its commitment to the increased funding.

“Where is the document indicating government commitment for Kshs 4.3B?” questioned Eve Obara.

Weighing in, Jerusha Momanyi further pointed out that a recent letter from the Principal Secretary for Higher Education to the National Treasury merely requested a commitment letter, suggesting that no formal pledge had been made. “You have tabled a letter from the PS Higher Education to the National Treasury written on 6th November 2024. In the letter the PS is requesting the National Treasury for a commitment letter on Kshs 4.3B for implentation of the 2021-25 CBA. This means the governmnet has not yet committed to paying this amount.”

In response to the ongoing impasse, the Committee decided to summon representatives from the Inter-Ministerial Committee, including the Principal Secretary for Higher Education, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour, and the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury to shed light on the government’s position and clarify the status of funding for the implementation of the 2021-25 CBA.

“Students continue to bear the brunt of this academic disruption. The resolution of this dispute hinges on the willingness all stakeholders to engage and for the National Treasury to provide concrete assurances regarding the funding for the CBA,” said Committee Chair, Julius Melly.