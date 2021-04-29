Legal aids established to help victims of gender violence

Legal aids to help victims of gender-based violence have been established across Mandera County to curb the rise of cases.

Local administrators and activist in the area were optimistic that the establishment of such institution will help in reduction of gender based violence that has largely been ignored by authorities.

In Mandera alone, 35 sexual offences cases have been recorded, the bulk of this have been child defilement and only one rape case.

Chiefs who have been in most cases been first responders in cases oif gender based violence expressed delight legal aid centers arguing that it will also reduce burden from their offices.

Rhamu chief Mohamed Hussein said with legal aid in place where victims can approach to confidently share their tribulations will end gender based violence.

Mandera locals have been urged to use the facility well by timely reporting cases of violence.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kytha said task force would also be established that will adopt measures to deal gender based violence including FGM related cases.

The latest victim of domestic Violence is Mohamed Abdi, who is nursing wounds after he was burnt with hot water by his wife, over his plan to remarry his estranged first wife.

The latest incident like many gender-based violence have never made it past police reports, this is due to strong maslaha system, which encourages out of court resolution of matters.

They join the growing list of grim statistics of domestic violence the Mandera that has been weighing down on families.