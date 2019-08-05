Legal professionals trained on negotiating contracts in extractives industry

Public sector lawyers and legal professionals are being trained on negotiating contracts in the extractives industry.

The five-day training is part of the East African Development Bank’s efforts to ensure that the East African region maximizes benefits from exploration, exploitation and extraction of her resources.

Contracts in the extractives sector are shrouded in mystery with most African countries usually conned by multinationals involved in the exploration, exploitation and extraction of the resources.

This has prompted the East African Development Bank to schedule training targeting those involved in drafting and negotiating the contracts on behalf of governments with the aim of improving their capacity to ensure that the East African region maximizes benefits from her natural resources.

Experts believe natural resources are a public good that if well managed have the potential to drive economic development, reduce income inequality and create jobs.

National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Muia said mining agreements constitute long-term investments that are complex to structure, requiring specific attention to environmental and social issues, land issues, taxation and royalties

The latest training follows similar ones held in Dar es Salaam, and Kigali.

