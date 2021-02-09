The 100th episode featured a YouTube premiere and some special guests

Legally Clueless, a podcast by Adelle Onyango, celebrated its 100th episode yesterday with a YouTube premiere. The special hour-long episode featured special guests Kadzo, Njeri, Bobby and Adelle hosting the show.

Posting the announcement on her social media accounts, Adelle wrote, “So the 100TH #LegallyClueless episode goes out on the 8th of Feb and to celebrate we not only have the audio episode…but a visual show too .” (SIC)

So the 100TH #LegallyClueless episode goes out on the 8th of Feb and to celebrate we not only have the audio episode…but a VISUAL SHOW too also premiering on the 8th of Feb here:https://t.co/zP8BaduynJ Subscribe ASAPTUALLY as I’d love to celebrate this milestone with YOU! pic.twitter.com/5fL46OIPJ0 — Adelle Onyango (@ADELLEO) February 2, 2021

Legally Clueless is a weekly podcast that documents different stages of the unique human journeys of everyday African people. It was created by radio veteran Adelle Onyango just two years ago and has already shot 99 episodes. It is the first syndicated podcast in East Africa and is available on platforms such as Castbox, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-in. The podcast now also plays on TRACE radio every Mon, Wed & Fri mornings.

Using a 90’s, 80’s inspired set design, the 100th episode was full of interesting stories from its special guests and for the first time a story from Adelle herself. In its 100th episode, it stayed true to its objective to provide Africans with agency over their own stories and the portrayal of Africa.

Here’s to more.

