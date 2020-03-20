Legendary Congolese musician Aurlus Mabele dies

Written By: Edward Kabasa
Under the famous Soukous music genre, Aurlus Mabele sold millions of albums around the world
Legendary Congolese soukous star Aurlus Mabele has died.

Mabele whose real name is Aurélien Miatsonama died in a Paris hospital Thursday night due to health complications related to stroke and throat cancer.

He died at the age of 67.

Mabele was born in 1953 in Brazzaville in the Poto-Poto district of the Republic of Congo.

In 1974, Aurlus Mabele and some friends founded the group Les Ndimbola Lokole before moving to Europe to start  the Loketo group alongside Diblo Dibala and Mav Cacharel.

Under the famous Soukous music genre, Aurlus Mabele sold millions of albums around the world, belting tunes such as Embargo, Asta De, Betty, Evelyne, Loketo, Africa Mousso among others.

