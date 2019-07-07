Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge has died.

Kadenge aged 84 passed on Sunday afternoon while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

He has been ailing for a long time and suffered recurring stroke sometime back.

According to the family, Kadenge went into a coma a few weeks ago. His body has been taken to Lee funeral home.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



In April, The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) came to his rescue by clearing his Ksh2million bill following two months of hospitalization at the Kenyatta National hospital.

He suffered a second stroke in February and was admitted to the hospital’s High Dependency Unit.

This was a re-admission following a previous stroke attack. He was undergoing inpatient treatment, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

Abaluhya United

Joe Kadenge, 84 years, is the legendary footballer who is known by the pet name ‘Kadenge na Mpira’.

He suffered his first stroke in January 2006, and the second one on February 2019 after learning about the death of his daughter who was based in the U.S.A. Kadenge was born on 16th March 1935 and has been referred as the finest footballer Kenya has ever produced.

He started his professional career in the Nakuru All stars and played for Harambee Stars for 14 remarkable years. In the 1960s he played for Maragoli United where he held the record for the fastest ever goal scored in the Kenyan Premier League. He also had an illustrious career at Abaluhya United (now AFC Leopards), winning the Kenyan Premier League in 1966.

In 2012, he was appointed the First Kenya Football Ambassador by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). In 2005, he was awarded with Hall of Fame in the SOYA Awards.