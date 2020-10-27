Legendary Kenyan actor Mzee Makanyanga is dead

Actor Mohammed Tajiri, whose acting career spanned four decades, is dead.

The veteran actor, whose stage name was Mzee Makanyanga, breathed his last on Tuesday, aged 80 years.

According to his family, Tajiri died on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Majengo area in Nairobi County.

Those who interacted with Makanyanga during his long acting career describe him as a gifted thespian who was able to bring out varied roles with unrivalled ease.

According to Gibson Mbugua, famed for his role as a prosecutor in the Vioja Mahakamani drama series, the late Makanyanga will be remembered for his starring roles in the various programs he was engaged in.

Gibson and Makanyanga were among a group of prominent actors who formed the darubini dancing group which specialised in traditional songs and which won global acclaim for their shows.

Makanyanga made his film debut in the 70’s starring in the TV series, Zuberi.

He would then play leading roles in Chipukizi and Vituko programs that aired on KBC TV. His last major acting role was in Vitimbi whose curtains came down in 2014.

The late Makanyanga, who charmed his audiences for decades, will be buried at the Kariokor Muslim Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon in line with Muslim traditions.