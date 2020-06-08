Legislators disrespecting the president told to leave Jubilee party

A section of Members of Jubilee party in Murang’a has challenged leaders who are not happy with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration to leave the ruling party.

The leaders led by Murang’a branch Chairman of the Party Simon Kamau Gikuru said it was disrespectful for some leaders to openly insult and disrespect President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kamau who was accompanied by some members of Murang’a County Assembly singled out Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome, saying the two have been accusing the President in many occasion for no reason.

The two in past occasions have castigated the president following Parliamentary purge meted to legislators allied to deputy President William Ruto.

Briefing the press on Monday in Murang’a town, Kamau said he will convene party delegates from the county to spell out disciplinary actions against the two leaders.

“We are going to have a delegates’ consultations and take appropriate disciplinary measures to the two leaders who have been going around insulting the Head of the State.

“All leaders and especially those who were elected through Jubilee party should respect the President and this does not mean we are not respecting his deputy Dr William Ruto,” added Kamau.

He noted that it will be wise if the leaders not comfortable with Uhuru’s administration resign from the party as the late Kenneth Matiba and the late Bildad Kagia did after they fell out with governments they were serving.

“Nyoro should follow the footsteps of Matiba who after he was fed up with Kanu wrote a resignation letter,” he said.

Kimorori MCA Amos Murigi on his part said there was need for the party to convene a meeting to deal with the two.

“There is need for the two to walk out from the party instead of clinging to the positions, and continue insulting the President,” said Murigi.

Other leaders present were MCAs; Samuel Wamwea (Ng’araria), Stanley Mburu (Makuyu) and Charles Mwangi (Ichagaki).

Mburu said Murang’a will rally behind Governor Mwangi wa Iria and MP Sabina Chege to provide guidance.

“Any other person displaying disrespect to the authority should be tamed,” said Mburu.

Last week, Nyoro said Deputy President William Ruto should be respected for the role he played in soliciting for votes to the party in the last general election.

“Ruto played a leading role the campaign and now there are people out to undermine him for their selfish interests,” said Nyoro.