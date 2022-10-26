Legislators want an end to teacher delocalization exercise

Members of the National Assembly now want the Teachers Service Commission to stop the ongoing compulsory delocalization of teachers.

MPs adopted a motion by Lurambi MP Titus Khamala that demands that TSC must initiate a comprehensive review of the teacher deployment policy with the involvement of teachers in order to make the policy consistent with the International Labour Organization.

The teachers’ employer is on the spot for implementing the transfer of teachers allegedly without the involvement of major stakeholders in the sector. Khamala moved a motion in the house seeking to reverse the delocalization program arguing it was detrimental to the welfare of teachers as well as their performance in school.

The motion attracted support from a majority of MPs across the political divide who demanded teachers serve within their locality.

The lawmakers maintain the delocalization program was not supported with a clear policy framework hence the need to hold public participation in the deployment of teachers.

MPs from marginalized areas however opposed the motion insisting teachers must be deployed to areas with fewer or no teachers at all.

The motion comes even as it emerged that a good number of teachers who were delocalized back in 2018 are now applying for consideration to be transferred back to their homes having completed three years as per TSC policy.

In the meantime, Busia Senator Okiya Omtata is accusing the Teachers Service Commission of irregularly awarding Ksh 50 billion comprehensive teachers’ medical insurance cover.

Omtata wants cancellation of the tender failure to which he will be seeking legal redress in court.

