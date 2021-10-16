Leicester beat Man united to pile pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leicester City played brilliant football in a deserved 4-2 victory against Manchester United at King Power Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Bruno Fernandes all started in what was an extremely attacking line-up.

Mason Greenwood had the Red’s first shot on target after 12 minutes, before Youri Tielemans scored an equaliser for Leicester.

After the interval, Caglar Soyuncu scored at the 78th from close range.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to level on his return from injury but one minute later Jamie Vardy netted for 3-2 to restore Leicester’s lead.

Brendan Rodger’s side scored a fourth in stoppage time through summer signing, Zambian striker Patson Daka.

Ronaldo’s signing continues to mount pressure on United’s boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now more than ever. He has rebuilt the squad but he is struggling to take the next step.

This defeat brought an end to United’s 29-match unbeaten away run. It was the fourth defeat in their last seven games in all competitions.

Man United sit fourth heading into a horrible run of fixtures which includes facing the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal before November international break.