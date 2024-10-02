Lemek Conservancy members demand stop to construction activities at Losokwan Tourist Camp

A group of members from Lemek Conservancy in Narok West, Narok County, have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the management of Losokwan Tourist Camp to stop ongoing construction activities.

Speaking to the press after delivering a notice to the camp’s management, the members demanded a complete halt to construction until the camp complies with all regulations.

The group claimed that the construction had been previously stopped by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies for non-compliance with required regulations.

The issue has rattled the members of the conservancy who have vowed to stay put until the investor heeds their demands and vacates the area.

The members also warned that they would begin digging trenches to establish a boundary between themselves and the camp if their concerns are ignored, stating they will not allow any trespassing on their land, which borders the 10-acre plot owned by the investor within the conservancy.