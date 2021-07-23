Pressure continues to mount on Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku to account for the County’s public funds.

Speaking after launching Ildamat Boys High School in Kajiado Central, the area Member of Parliament Memusi Kanchori said that the Governor should account for all the funds that have been allocated to the county since the 2017/2018 financial year when he took over power.

“Kajiado’s County KEMSA account has been suspended because of debts accrued by the county government, yet when we ask about it the governor claims we are after him. All we need is development,” said Memusi

He revealed that the county receives Ksh 10 billion from the National Treasury every financial year yet the county is in a mess development wise including the Referral hospital.

Speaking at the same event, Kajiado East Member of Parliament Peris Tobiko noted that as leaders, they want the county executive to concentrate in delivering services to wananchi ranging from water, health services and roads

“I do not understand exactly what happened in the current county government that the allocation to each ward was reduced to Ksh 30 million,” said Tobiko.

She reiterated that the Members of County Assemblies can do better in terms of service delivery if they are allocated more funds.

The calls come as the Kajiado County Assembly failed to approve the 2021/2022 financial budget for the third time protesting the non-payment of casuals and contractors who have rendered services to the county government and have not been paid.

Though the casual workers were paid, the Kajiado County Referral Hospital is still not equipped with drugs and the locals are directed to buy the drugs from certain pharmacies in town.