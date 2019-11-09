Lesotho PM due in the country Sunday

Written By: KBC Reporters
17

Thabane will be received officially at State House Nairobi by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday
Lesotho Prime Minister Dr. Motsoahae Thomas Thabane, will arrive in the country Sunday for a state visit.

He will be received officially at State House Nairobi by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

“The Right Hon. Dr Motsoahae Thomas Thabane, the Prime Minister of Lesotho arrives in the country on Sunday 10th November 2019 for a State Visit. His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta will formally receive the visiting Prime Minister at State House, Nairobi, on Monday 11th November 2019” State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena-Mararo said in a statement to newsrooms.

The two leaders will proceed for a closed-door meeting after the welcoming ceremony.

“After State reception ceremonies, the two leaders will proceed for a tête-à-tête before leading bilateral talks with their respective delegations” Kanze said.

Thereafter, President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Thabane will address a joint press briefing.

