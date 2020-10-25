Let BBI conversation be people-centred and all inclusive-Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has called for a sober and respectful debate on the Building Bridges Initiative report that is set to be unveiled Monday.

While addressing wananchi at Shianda Market after attending Church service at Our Lady of Assumption Indangalasia Catholic Church and St. Leo Catholic Church, Kakamega County, the Deputy President called on the political class to have decent conservation on BBI that is people-centred and all-inclusive.

“The discussion must be heavy on ordinary Kenyans’ issues such as jobs generation and poverty eradication rather than leaders and positions,” he said.

The Deputy President who was missing during the handing over of the report in Kisii urged Kenyans to read the document so as to enable them to make an informed choice when the time comes.

The DP hit out at leaders who are in support of the document threatening Kenyans that the BBI report would be passed whether they liked it or not.

“Tomorrow we start the BBI process. We do not have a problem with the BBI report. Stop with the insults and threats. The constitution belongs to all Kenyans. Give everyone a chance to be heard,” he said.

“Everyone must be given a chance to express his/her opinion. We have seen the document and it’s full of governance. If we don’t talk about the unemployed youth we don’t have to talk about the structures of government recommended by BBI,” said the DP.

“We must discuss inclusivity about the people who have locked out by poverty and unemployment on how they will be part of Kenya. That discussion we must have and it is not negotiable,” he added.