Let every candidate be evaluated,Kamende says a head of LSK Elections

The outgoing Law Society of Kenya Vice President Carolyne Kamende Daudi has called upon legal fraternity to evaluate candidates seeking to be elected in various positions at the upcoming LSK elections scheduled for March 17.

Kamende who has been an advocate of 16 years has reiterated her commitment to continue redefining her role at the Law Society of Kenya as the indefatigable champion of the welfare of Advocates.

“While campaigning for LSK Vice President I promised to push for welfare of lawyers and delivered on the same.I will continue to pursue the rule of law and constitutionalism besides defending the Judiciary and ensuring they deliver on their mandate devoid of external influence.

“Accountability in our legal body is key and we will facilitate the realization of a transformed legal profession that is cohesive, accountable, efficient and effective “she affirmed.

Kamende was speaking in the wake of concerns raised by a section of lawyers wanting those who served under outgoing President Nelson Havi to withdraw their candidature for the forthcoming exercise.

According to Peter Wanyama, majority of advocates want new leadership hence need for the previous regime holders to sacrifice their bids for the fresh blood.

“Some folks can be daring.They served in the problematic Counsel and want to be elected back. To do what ? To continue the grandstanding, impasse and refusal to compromise ? Majority of the Advocates I have met require new leadership. Withdraw your candidature if you served in the Nelson Havi Counsel. We need fresh people,” noted Wanyama

Since the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) appointed its first chairperson in 1949 —a position now known as president—only one woman has occupied that office: Raychelle Omamo.

Should Kamende’s bid succeed, it will demonstrate that Omamo’s election as the society’s first female president was not accidental.

Among those expected to battle out for the top seat include Eric Theuri, Omwanza Ombati and Benard Ng’etich who have already declared their interest in taking over from Havi.

Theuri and Ombati are based in Nairobi while Ng’etich who is the most recent person to announce that he was eyeing the LSK President seat, is based in Nakuru

The elections are scheduled for March 17 and LSK has a membership of over 18,000 lawyers.