Let peace prevail during campaigns, Church leaders urge

Siaya church leaders have called on political aspirants and Kenyans at large to ensure peace prevails as the country enters the campaign period.

Through the Siaya county church leaders’ forum, the clerics, led by archbishop Dr James Opiyo said there was a need for the politicians to embrace tolerance.

Addressing the media, they said it was their wish that politicians across the divide conduct themselves maturely and delve into issue-based politics devoid of insults and humiliations.

Archbishop Opiyo said the church welcomes all politicians for both spiritual and political advice adding however that the clerics will remain impartial.

The organizing secretary of the Siaya church leaders’ forum, bishop Wilfred Amollo urged political parties to ensure fairness prevails during their primaries to avoid skirmishes.

“Much as we remain impartial, we would wish to see party primaries conducted in a proper manner to prevent chaotic scenes that may arise as a result of a shambolic process,” said bishop Amollo.