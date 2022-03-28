Let the girls go to school, UNSC tells Taliban

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has expressed concern over Taliban’s decision to keep girls out of school.

In a statement Sunday, the UNSC members noted that all Afghan children, including girls, have a right to education, which should not be denied.

“Members of the security expressed deep their concern regarding the reported decision by Taliban to deny girls above 6th grade to access education in Afghanistan,” the Security Council charged

The UN says Taliban ought to respect this right to education and adhere to their commitment to reopen schools for all female students without further delay.

The UNSC was responding to a briefing by Secretary’s Generals Special Representative (SRSG) for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, regarding to the right to education for all Afghans.

The UN has requested the special envoy to continue engaging all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities on the issue and keep the Security Council informed on the matter.

At the same time, the UNSC stressed the importance of the international community’s efforts to support Afghanistan, including on education.