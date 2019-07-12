Let us focus on serving Kenyans, President Kenyatta tells leaders

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reminded leaders to devote their efforts in the service of Kenyans instead of endless politics.

The President emphasized that the time for politics will come but at the moment focus should be directed to working to improve the lives of Kenyans.

“If you are a politician, do not only think about enriching yourself but instead ask yourself how you will improve the lives of the people,” President Kenyatta said.

He also challenged professionals in various fields to put service to their country first and not to be driven purely by personal gains.

“If you are a doctor, do not say you will only wait for a salary and cannot work without being paid. Remember the life of your fellow Kenyan is more important than what you are paid,” he said.

President Kenyatta spoke Friday at Mang’u in Rongai, Nakuru County during the funeral service of the late lawyer, politician and businessman Karanja Kabage.

The President paid glowing tribute to Karanja Kabage, describing him as a Kenyan hero who was committed to transforming the country.

The Head of State pointed out that the late Kabage worked hard to improve the lives of Kenyans not only through the insurance industry where he left a huge legacy but in other sectors as well.

“We can say without fear of contradiction that he was an honest man. He was a man who believed in working hard and earning from his sweat. But he also involved himself in other things that were of benefit to Kenyans,” President Kenyatta said.

“It will be recalled that he used to say there should be no difference between the health insurance policy for the rich and the poor. Sickness does not discriminate. This means for him, insurance was not only a business but also an avenue to improve the live of his fellow Kenyans,” the President added.

He said if all Kenyans emulated the late Kabage and committed to working to improve the lives of their compatriots, the country would realise its development targets faster than envisioned.

“If we will all become selfless in our various fields, we will be able to meet our development objectives because it takes commitment, it takes dedication and selflessness to achieve those objectives,” President Kenyatta said.

He asked Kenyans to live together peacefully and shun tribalism, saying that is the path to follow in order to develop.

Deputy President William Ruto eulogized the late Kabage as an outstanding Kenyan and a patriot who had a great influence on him.

“Mr Karanja Kabage was a great man in the field he was gifted in. We are burying a great man who loved his country,” the DP Ruto said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and his Nyandarua counterpart Francis Kimemia also spoke at the funeral service.