Let us not reduce leadership of women in Kenya to tokenism: Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has urged legislators to amend clauses in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill that undermine women leadership.

The Deputy President said a section of political leaders were out to curtail the role played by women in the National Assembly.

Dr Ruto appealed to the political class not to undermine the rights of women and their position in leadership, saying the move was retrogressive.

“Let us not reduce the leadership of women in Kenya to tokenism because they are as capable as men,” said Dr Ruto.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He added:”Let us allow women to be elected to the National Assembly just like their male counterparts.”

Speaking Monday in Umoja grounds in Embakasi West, Nairobi County, Dr Ruto said the International Women’s Day celebration was a reminder that leaders should always thrive to empower women.

At the same time, Dr Ruto has urged Kenyans to embrace the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The Deputy President said the new education system was designed to equip students with the necessary skills to cope with technological advancements.

“We want to equip young people with affordable, relevant and modern education,” he said.

Dr Ruto said teachers were well equipped to ensure the transition from 8-4-4 system to CBC is successful.

The Deputy President said he will not allow his detractors to drag him into tribal politics instead he said he will focus on serving Kenyans.

He was accompanied by MPs Nixon Korir (Langata), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Moses Kuria (Gatundu North), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), Millicent Omanga (nominated), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central) and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.

The MPs asked independent government agencies to stop engaging in partisan politics and serve all Kenyans equally.

Mr Korir condemned the use of security agencies to influence the country’s politics.

The Langata legislator asked the Inspector General of Police to stop issuing illegal orders aimed at undermining the will of the people.

“The Inspector-General of police should stop misusing the police. He should decide if he is running a police service or a militia group,” said Mr Korir.

Mr Gathiru said the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) was engaged in partisan politics.

He said NCIC is an independent institution that should execute its mandate independently devoid of political interference.

“We have seen some leaders make offensive utterances. However, they are only summoning leaders from the hustler nation,”he said.

Mr Ichungwa said members of the NCIC were actively involved in politics.

“Some of your commissioners are engaged in ethnic mobilisation against the NCIC act and you cannot condemn them,” said Mr Ichungwa.

Mr Ichungwa asked the Inspector General of Police to allow police officers to focus on the duties of securing the country.

Ms Kihika said no amount of intimidation by state agencies will stop Kenyans from electing a leader of their choice.

“The Inspector General of Police misused police officers to lob teargas at us but Kenyans stood firm,” said Ms Kihika.

Mr Gakuya wondered why there was a clamour for constitutional amendment yet the current constitution is disregarded.

“If we can not obey the current constitution, what’s the need for BBI?” he asked.