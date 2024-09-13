Let us work for the people, DP Gachagua tells leaders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned leaders against divisive politics and asked them to work for the people.

Mr Gachagua, during a stopover in Nyeri Town after opening the Central Kenya National Show, took on a section of leaders, whom he said, are in early campaigns and trying to divide Kenyans into camps and regions.

He appealed to Kenyans to assess the performance of their leaders and ignore those making utterances aimed at divisions and those who have abandoned their duty to engage in early politics.

“I am not for politics but work. I am focused on working for the People. Ignore and reject the divisive politics, but take note of the actions of each and assess their performance,” he said.

He added: “The people of Kenya want their leaders to work and not concentrate on politics. They want to see infrastructure projects such as roads, electricity, water, and health being done. The elections ended. Kenyans do not want politics, they want their leaders to work.”

The Deputy President also led the residents in observing a moment of silence in memory of the 21 pupils killed during a fire incident at Hillside Academy Endarasha, Nyeri County.

Leaders accompanying Mr. Gachagua demanded respect for the Deputy President and condemned their colleagues engaging in early campaigns for the 2027 and 2032 elections.

Led by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Nyandarua Senator John Methu, the leaders said they support the broad-based Government.

“As Mt Kenya region we recognize DP Gachagua as our seniormost political leader. Voters will decide the fate of all leaders come 2027 General Election. We are concerned because, instead of leaders addressing issues affecting wananchi, they are busy politicking. We shall firmly support the Deputy President. We know the Deputy President is being fought because of calling for unity and pushing the development agenda of the Mt. Kenya region, and it is uncalled for,” said Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

“As leaders from Mt Kenya region we will continue supporting the Deputy President and working with him. Attempts to undermine or sabotage him will not succeed. We support him in national unity and pushing for interests of the farmers. Those doing political conferences can continue can continue with the same but desist from dividing people. The people at the grassroots are with the Deputy President,” said Senator Methu.

MPs James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central), Kamau Munyoro (Kigumo), George Koimburi (Juja), Teresiah Wanjiru (Nominated), former Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru and former Mukurwe-ini MP Anthony Kiai, among others, were present.

“We won’t leave the Kenya Kwanza Administration, we joined it willingly. The attempts to divide the Mt Kenya region into camps will not succeed. Our people are intelligent and they are aware of the divisive scheme. The schemers will not succeed. The President and his Deputy are together,” said MP Gakuya.