Letitia Wright injured on set of ‘Black Panther’

The actress is currently recuperating from minor injuries according to Marvel

Letitia Wright is recuperating from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever according to Marvel. Wright was taken to hospital following injuries sustained from filming a stunt.

A representative of Marvel said on Wednesday, “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

The second Black Panther movie is currently filming in Boston and Wright’s injuries are not expected to affect the production schedule.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri, a princess of Wakanda and inventor. Early this year, Michaela Coel joined the cast in a yet undisclosed role.