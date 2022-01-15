Letitia Wright returns to ‘Black Panther II’ set

The actress’ injury halted production of the second Black Panther film in November.

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, is back on the set of Black Panther 2 after suffering injuries in November. Filming for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was suspended in November following her injuries. Initially, her injuries were thought to be minor before Marvel’s bosses later said she turned out to have sustained “a critical shoulder fracture and a concussion with severe side effects”.

A spokesperson for the star has told news outlets that she has now recovered and production has resumed.

Wright’s Princess of Wakanda character is expected to play a bigger part in the blockbuster’s sequel. The late Chadwick Boseman led the 2018 film and his role has not been re-cast following his death in 2020.

The film directed and written by Ryan Coogler is due to premiere on November 11th, 2022.