Let’s be faithful to peace, President cautions over plan to revive PEV cases

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday hit out at parties trying to revive the 2007-08 post-election violence cases terming the plot as ill-informed.

Speaking at KICC during the Building Bridges Initiative signatures collection launch, President Kenyatta said it was unfortunate that some individuals are attempting to re-open old wounds at a time the country has embarked on a healing process.

“You don’t think before you talk, you do not think before you act, we do not want war in this country, we know the meaning of peace, we want to change the issues facing our country in a legal and constitutional manner. We want to unite Kenyans, let us be faithful to the peace and stability of this nation” he said.

President Kenyatta: Ndio nasema, wale ambao wanaojaribu kichimbua makaburi wasifikiri wanacheza. Mimi siwezi kukubaliana na mambo kama hayo. You don't think before you talk, you don't think before you act#BBISignatureLaunch ^PW pic.twitter.com/9rWmwi456Y — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) November 25, 2020

The Head of State’s comments come days after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations dismissed claims that it intends to revisit the 2007/2008 PEV cases as alluded by a section of leaders.

This after a section of leaders led by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi accused the DCI of targeting certain politicians in a bid to destabilize their political aspirations in 2022.

Sudi and Mandago further said that the DCI is being used by some quarters to cause friction and bad blood between some communities by reawakening the ghosts of ICC.

They claimed that the DCI boss knows a thing or two on the surrender of Lawyer Paul Gicheru to the ICC.

In his clarification, DCI Boss George Kinoti they have recently received complaints of fear and apprehension by members of the public who feel that their lives and property are in imminent danger owing to threats.

Kinoti says his address on Monday was not, “In no way intended to mean that we are going to open completed cases that were investigated and closed. It was an acknowledgement of concerns raised by Kenyans to assure the public of the commitment of the DCI to investigate all reported threats to security and to sensitize the public on the need for peaceful coexistence.”

Deputy President William Ruto wasn’t left out either, using his social media page to express his disappointment over what he termed as a deliberate attempt to provoke ethnic incitement.

He said when DCI receives a complaint from an individual or group of people regarding threats to their security, the agency is duty-bound to carry out investigations without favour or prejudice.

The provocative INCITEMENT to ethnic hate/division INTENDED by the ressurection of PEV is an EVIL attempt to resuscitate the TRIBE project DESTROYED by the HUSTLER movements' REALISATION that poverty&unemployment DELIBERATELY bred by poor leadership is our PROBLEM NOT our tribes. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 24, 2020

Kinoti, however, pointed out that if in the course of the investigations they find out that the particular case was determined by the Court, the DCI doesn’t re-open such a case.

He, however, said they will continue to embrace proactive crime management to safeguard the lives and properties of all Kenyans, and will not hesitate to arrest those who breach the law or threaten the lives of fellow citizens.

“I wish to cushion members of the public against being misled by those taking my statement out of context alluding that the DCI is revisiting PEV cases,” he said.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) had also warned against any attempt to re-open the 2007-08 post-election violence cases saying the move could plunge the country into fresh chaos. The commission noting that communities involved in the violence that left many dead and hundreds displaced appears to have forgiven each other and moved on.