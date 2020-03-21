Let’s continue praying together, President urges Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyans wherever they are to continue praying for the country, saying it is good to pray together as a nation.

The President urged Kenyans to always remember that when a nation trusts in God, it prospers.

“And Kenya is a nation that believes in the Almighty as represented in the opening of our National Anthem where we recognize Him as God of all creation,” the President emphasized.

The Head of State spoke Saturday at State House, Nairobi when he hosted national prayers against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The interdenominational service was beamed live by television and radio stations as well as online platforms to enable Kenyans across the country to participate in the prayers.

The President said God is listening to the prayers of Kenyans and that He will grant them their desires and wishes.

“Mine is just to continue to ask you fellow Kenyans wherever you may be, let us continue to pray for our country. Let us continue to pray for peace, to pray for unity, to pray for healing, to pray for reconciliation and to pray for prosperity.

“And I am certain that our God is a listening God and He will hear us and grant us our desires and our wishes,” the President said at the event that was attended by several national leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Other political leaders present were Wiper Party head Kalonzo Musyoka and his Amani National Congress counterpart Musalia Mudavadi.

Kenya’s defence and disciplined forces were represented by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Samson Mwathethe and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai as well as the Director General of the National Youth Service Matilda Sakwa.

Parliament was represented at the prayers by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka, the judiciary by Chief Justice David Maraga, county governments by Governor Wycliffe Oparanya while labour unions were represented by Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

In his sermon, Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Nasoore Ole Sapit urged Kenyans not to panic in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic but to instead shun all things that go against the will of God.

“Let us know that God is in charge, God is in control and we are going to emerge victorious,” the Most Rev. Dr. Ole Sapit said.

Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva of the Archdiocese of Mombasa called on Kenyans to repent and do the right things as advised by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Several religious and spiritual leaders among them Kisumu Catholic Archbishop Philip Anyolo, Prof Abdulatif Essajjee, Sheikh Hassan Ole Naado, Ms Sujata Kotamraju, Bishop Joseph Ntombura, Bishop Mark Kariuki and Archbishop Timothy Ndambuki offered intercessory prayers against the Coronavirus pandemic.