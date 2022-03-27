Let’s not use propaganda to divide our country, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said his competitors lack an agenda to transform the country.

He said they had instead resorted to cheap, laughable and ridiculous propaganda.

Dr Ruto argued that it would be foolish of him to attempt to overthrow a Government that he formed and supported.

“Let us not use lies and propaganda to divide our country,” he said.

The Deputy President observed that his competitors were employing misinformation in their politics because Kenyans have rejected their project.

“Those known to overthrow the government are known. We are not that foolish. Stop this conmanship.”

The Deputy President was speaking Sunday in Malindi during a Kenya Kwanza Rally.

He said there was a deliberate scheme to incite Kenyans against each other by evoking tribal and hate emotions.