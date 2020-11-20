Let’s pass BBI as it is and amend later, Senator Poghisio urges

The Building Bridges Initiative provides Kenyans with an opportunity to improve the 2010 Constitution and address historical injustices that have been a source of strife among members of the various communities living in the country.

Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio says the document is about inclusivity, fighting corruption as well as reorganizing the Country’s governance structure.

Poghisio spoke during an exclusive interview with Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s English service radio that focused on BBI, COVID-19 preparedness and reopening of schools.

He said the BBI document is the product of the goodwill between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga and seeks to right the wrongs that have plagued the Country every election cycle.

Poghisio says while the calls for more proposals are valid, the referendum timelines must be met.

“We are working on strict timelines, we should be collecting signatures now, Constitution-making is a continuous process, for this referendum we can only include a few, we, therefore, can’t open up the document for more proposals at the moment,” He said.

Poghisio who is also the Senator for West Pokot County urged Kenyans to read the document saying they should not wait for directions from politicians.

He said it’s unfortunate that some politicians have already picked a few proposals from the BBI and are politicizing them.

According to Poghisio, BBI will increase opportunities and enhance stability in the Country.

He said it was unfortunate that the person who comes second in a Presidential election walks away empty-handed. “A Presidential candidate who garners over 4m votes but loses the election will become an MP and will be the Leader of Opposition. He will enjoy perks that go with that office if we adopt the BBI.”

Poghisio lauded the proposal to increase allocation to Counties as well as the recommendation to empower the Senate saying the House must be empowered in terms of legislation.

He said the creation of the Office of the Ombudsman in the Judiciary is not an attempt to interfere with the independence of the institution but to improve service delivery.

Poghisio said once signatures are collected, IEBC will verify them before presenting the bill to the County Assemblies for approval.

The bill requires support from 24 County Assemblies and will thereafter be forwarded to Parliament for approval.

On COVID-19, The Senator urged Kenyans to continue observing the prevention protocols laid out by the Ministry of Health saying personal responsibility will help the country curb the spread of the virus.

Poghisio also called for a comprehensive strategy as Schools prepare for re-opening in January for in-person learning urging stakeholders in the education sector to improve sanitation, fumigate Schools and ensure children wear their masks at all times.