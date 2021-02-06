Let’s unite ahead of 2022 polls, Mudavadi rallies Western Kenya

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has concluded his three-day tour of three Western Kenya, a political excursion that took him to Vihiga, Busia, and Kakamega counties.

During the visit, Mudavadi sustained his rallying call for the region to throw its weight behind one of its own in next year’s presidential elections.

While reiterating that he will be on the ballot, the ANC leader noted that the time has come for the region to turn every stone and go all out for the country’s top seat. He, however, acknowledged that this was going to be possible only if all Mulembe leaders read from the same script.

“All I am saying is let us be united. I am ready?’’ He posed amid voices of affirmation.

While in Navakholo, the former deputy prime minister cautioned the electorate from the larger Western Kenya against falling prey to politicians who are only keen on dividing the region for their own selfish political interests.

It is at this point that he hit out at deputy president William Ruto for allegedly misleading and dishing out what he termed as unrealistic promises to the people of Western Kenya.

“During the burial of Hon Murunga, the Deputy President said the government was going to distribute shares from Mumias sugar company to the people of Kakamega County for free. But Mumias is bankrupt. It is no longer in service. It is on its deathbed. This is conmanship.” He charged

He said the Luhya community must henceforth open ‘its eyes to such political trickery’ and put an end to it. He argued that divisions have enabled other political players to hold huge sway in the region.

“During elections, they sponsor many candidates from this region to seek the presidency. They do this yet it doesn’t happen elsewhere. They all agree to support one leader. Their aim is to divide our vote,” Mudavadi remarked.

Mudavadi says transitioning from President Uhuru Kenyatta to another leader gives Kenyans a chance to reflect, interrogate, assess and make a wise decision on who is best suitable to take the country forward.

Mudavadi says he is the man to transform the country’s fortunes even as he emphasized that his agenda remains strengthening of the economy and creation of jobs hence putting the country on a development trajectory.

The leaders present vowed to throw their weight behind Mudavadi’s Presidential bid even as they urged him to reach out to leaders from other regions to strengthen his quest for state house.

They included Navakholo MP and Majority Chief Whip in the National Assembly Emmanuel Wangwe, Ikolomani MP Benard Shinali, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Vihiga MP Ernest Kagesi, Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, and Vihiga Women Rep Beatrice Adagala.