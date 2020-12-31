The British F1 driver is now Sir Lewis Hamilton while influential make-up artist becomes Dame Pat McGrath

Lewis Hamilton will finish the year in style after being knighted in the New Year’s Honour List 2021. The New Year’s Honour list is a part of the British honours system, with New Year’s Day, 1 January, being marked by naming new members of orders of chivalry and recipients of other official honours.

Hamilton who received his seventh world title and surpassed Michael Schumacher’s 91 wins to 95 is on the list with Craig David who will add MBE to his title. Hamilton also received the “Sports Personality Award of the year 2020” this year amid controversy.

Pat McGrath, dubbed the world’s most influential make-up artist by Vogue magazine is also on the list. McGrath is among the world’s most celebrated make-up artists with her own make-up line.

Popular 90’s singer Craig David is also on the list and is set to add MBE to his name. This comes after his musical revival in 2016 which got him a nomination at the Brit awards.

