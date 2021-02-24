Lewis Nguyi appointed new NHIF chairperson

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed new chairpersons of three key state corporations under the Ministry of Health.

The institutions affected in the latest changes contained in a special gazette notice dated February 23 include; National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

Lewis Nguyi is the new chairman of NHIF Board taking over from Hannah Muriithi who has been at the helm of the board since April 2018.

The changes at the insurance fund come at a time when the fund is implementing the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The President also appointed Sitoyo Lopokoiyit as the chairperson of the board of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH). He takes over from former Eldoret East MP Joseph Lagat.

Lopokoiyit has been working at Safaricom since April 2018, having previously served as M-Commerce Director at Vodacom Tanzania. Lopokoiyit takes over on March 29.

In the notice, the President picked Dr Daniel Mbinda Musyoka as the chairman of the board of Kemri and revoked the appointment of Naftali Agata.

They will all serve for a period of three years.