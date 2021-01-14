LG smart TVs to feature google stadia cloud gaming

LG Electronics (LG) is set to partner with tech giant Google to integrate Stadia, a game streaming app, into its latest webOS smart TVs.

LG will be the first TV manufacturer to natively support Stadia gameplay via webOS.

Stadia on LG TVs will allow customers to instantly play hit Stadia games such as Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion with just a Stadia controller and no additional hardware or game downloads required.

LG’s premium gaming on its state-of-the-art displays is made even more compelling with support for 4k and 5.1 surround sound for Stadia Pro users.

LG plans to have the new service launched within the second half of 2021 on LG Smart TVs as a downloadable app from the LG Content Store in countries where Stadia is available. Stadia already offers more than 130 games with more being added regularly.

“Supporting Stadia on LG TVs is our commitment that gaming is an increasingly important feature expected by our customers,” said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company, adding that, “Stadia is changing how people access their favorite games and by providing webOS compatibility, we are making an early commitment to the platform.”

Games can be purchased individually or gamers can claim a regular cadence of games to be played for free with a subscription to Stadia Pro, which includes exclusive discounts and up to 4K resolution.

The immersive 5.1 channel surround sound and support for up to 4K HDR and 60 FPS provides an exhilarating gaming experience thus making Stadia a compelling choice without the need for an expensive, dedicated gaming console.

LG OLED TVs’ self-lighting pixels ensure best-in-class HDR picture quality with deep blacks and extremely accurate colors. LG was the first company to launch HDR-capable 4K OLED TVs in 2015. Content on LG OLED TVs – both streaming and externally stored – benefit from the display’s fast 1ms response time, outstandingly low input lag without loss in picture quality.

LG’s perfect-for-gaming LG OLED TVs, the new LG QNED Mini LED TVs (with the company’s propriety quantum NanoCell color technology and mini LED backlighting) and upgraded LG NanoCell TVs was on display in LG’s virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 running from January 11 -14.

