LG Electronics to explore areas of partnership with Kenya

LG Electronics is in talks with government officials and real estate developers enrolled under the affordable housing project, to explore areas of partnership.

Sales Manager for Middle East and Africa Iyad Al Jurdy says the firm is exploring provision of smart gadgets such as air conditioners, which are becoming popular due to extreme weather conditions as a result of global warming.

This comes amid constants talks about LG Electronics investing in a manufacturing plant in Kenya that will produce products for the East and Central African market.

However officials say even though they are evaluating this proposal, they are yet to reach the decision.

The firm currently supplies and installs air conditioners to commercial buildings, hospitals, educational institutions and hotels riding on what it terms as energy efficiency and innovation.

According to global market research firm, Mordor Intelligence, the energy management market in Middle East and Africa is expected to reach 376 billion shillings by the year 2021.