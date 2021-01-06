LG to unveil QNED Mini TV LED TV in the Kenyan market

LG Electronics (LG) is set to revolutionize home entertainment with the first-ever QNED Mini LED TV featuring superior brightness and contrast giving consumers unprecedented viewing experience.

The QNED Mini TV LED TV combines some of the latest innovative technology by LG, namely, quantum dot and NanoCell, producing incredibly accurate colors with advanced LED backlight offering better contrast and deeper blacks for images, while rendering motion more smoothly and naturally.

Thanks to a new panel structure enhanced by LG’s advanced Mini LED backlighting, these TVs give the television images a life-like feel thus delivering a truly immersive viewing experience in the LCD space, representing a giant leap forward in LCD TV picture quality.

“Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers seeking to upgrade their viewing experience another terrific choice,” said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

He added, “These TVs deliver an experience that sets them apart from other LCD TVs through stunningly life-like images that seem to shed the confines of the screen and enter the user’s space. This speaks to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward.”

LG is set to officially unveil the QNED Mini TV LED TV at the upcoming CES® 2021 as its top-of-the-line offering among the company’s 2021 premium LCD TV lineup.

The CES® 2021 is an annual event organised by the Consumer Technology Association showcasing the latest innovations in gadgets and appliances. This year’s edition kicks off on January 11 and will be fully virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The QNED Mini TV LED TV will be available in the Kenyan market from the second half of 2020.It features the latest television technology developed by LG Home Entertainment Company, a top global player in television and audio-visual systems.

Incorporating quantum dot and NanoCell technologies with Mini LEDs as the light source, QNED Mini LED TV’s brightness and contrast are far superior to that of conventional LCD televisions. The 2021 lineup includes 10 new 4K and 8K models covering a wide range of large screen sizes up to 86 inches.

Although OLED technology symbolizes the pinnacle of LG’s TV offerings with its self-lit pixels and independent dimming control, the arrival of the QNED Mini LED TV offers a compelling proposition for consumers as they are the first TVs to combine quantum dot and NanoCell in one product.

With a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, these TVs render motion smoothly and more naturally. In addition, they have up to 30,000 tiny LEDs that produce incredible peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming technology for the 86-inch 8K QNED.

The result is excellent HDR image quality with outstanding contrast and blacks, a wide color gamut and incredible color accuracy. LG’s top-of-the-line 86-inch 8K QNED TV will be on display in LG’s virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021.

LG launched the industry’s first 4K OLED TVs in 2014, followed by a new range of OLED TVs with curved, flat and flexible displays in 2015.

OLED’s dominance in the premium TV category is underscored by superior technology involving self-lighting pixels, independent dimming control and lack of backlighting which significantly enhances the picture quality.