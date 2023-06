Li Qiang’s address at the opening plenary of the Annual Meeting of...

CGTN

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday addressed the opening plenary of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China’s Tianjin Municipality.

Here is the full text of his address:

Full text of Li Qiang’s address at the opening plenary of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023

(Cover: Chinese Premier Li Qiang addresses the opening of the Summer Davos Forum, in north China’s Tianjin Municipality, June 27, 2023. /Xinhua)