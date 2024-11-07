The body of pop star Liam Payne was released to his family on Wednesday to be flown back to the UK, the public prosecutor in charge of his case has confirmed to the BBC.

The singer died three weeks ago after falling from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

An autopsy confirmed the 31-year-old had suffered internal and external bleeding and multiple traumatic injuries sustained as a result of the fall.

His body had been held in Argentina while local authorities completed further toxicology and laboratory tests. It was released to his family on Wednesday, public prosecutor Andrés Madrea said.

Payne was one of the most recognisable names in pop, after rising to fame with the boyband One Direction in the 2010s.

A co-writer on many of their hits, he also achieved solo success with tracks like “Strip That Down” and “Bedroom Floor”.

In the week leading up to his death, it was revealed the singer was facing legal action from his ex-fiancee Maya Henry, who had issued a cease and desist order over what she described as “obsessive” contact.

Payne’s girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy, said the couple had been planning to get married.

The singer’s family said they were “heartbroken” by his death, adding: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

In October, some media outlets reported preliminary toxicology tests, which the Associated Press (AP) news agency said suggested evidence of exposure to cocaine, quoting an unnamed official.

But they said the official stressed that the initial results don’t give an accurate idea of how much of the drug was in his blood when he died.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Argentina is continuing to investigate the circumstances around his death.