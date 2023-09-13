Libya Floods: Foreign Affairs CS expresses Kenya’s solidarity

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr Alred Mutua has expressed Kenya’s solidarity with Libya following the destructive floods that have led to the loss of over 2,300 lives.

In a statement Wednesday, CS Mutua said the tragic loss of life and destruction of property caused by the Mediterranean storm Daniel hinders Libya’s socio-economic development and further complicates the ongoing political consultations and dialogues in the country.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya, I deeply commiserate with the people and the Government of the brotherly State of Libya following the devastation caused by catastrophic flash floods in the coastal city of Derna,” CS Mutua said.

“We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Libya and assure of our great sympathies and the goodwill of all Kenyans at this time of profound National grief,” he said.

He noted that the destructive floods reflect the effects of Climate Change, where African Union countries continue to face disproportionate burdens and risks from unpredictable weather events and patterns.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as streets across the country remain submerged in debris and mud. Heavy rains in Libya have triggered massive flooding, leading to extensive road closures and vehicles being submerged in water.

The significant rainfall witnessed in many parts of the eastern regions of the country prompted authorities to issue warnings, including the closure of schools.

Bodies recovered from a devastating flood which wiped out parts of the port city of Derna in eastern Libya have been buried in mass graves.

At least 2,300 people died when a tsunami-like river of floodwater swept through Derna on Sunday after a dam burst during Storm Daniel.

