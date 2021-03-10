Libyan Parliament approves composition of government of national unity

Libya’s unicameral parliament, the House of Representatives, has approved the composition of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The parliamentary session is broadcast live on Libyan TV.

“This government is empowered with the vote of confidence,” parliament speaker Aguila Saleh said after the vote count.

A special session of the House of Representatives on giving a vote of confidence to the freshly-formed interim government has been held in the city of Sirte since Sunday. A total of 132 lawmakers out of 136 voted in favor, while two parliament members abstained. Other 36 legislators did not take part in the session.

The new government will consist of 26 ministers, two deputy prime ministers, and five more people will be appointed as state ministers. Under the agreements reached, all of the cabinet members should have never occupied posts in Libya’s previous governments.

Following the voting, the nation’s interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah called upon citizens for reconciliation to achieve stability and security.

“We must say that Libya is a single entity. If we unite, reconcile with each other … We know that this is a hard task, but with your efforts and the will that you have shown here today, I believe that we will lead Libya to stability and security,” Dbeibah said when addressing to legislators.

The premier also pledged lawmakers to create conditions for holding the general election scheduled for late 2021.

Along with that, the head of Libya’s western-based Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, welcomed the new government and affirmed his readiness to transfer power to the authority. Sarraj urged “everyone for reconciliation, cooperation, unity and tolerance for the sake of Libya and its revival,” according to his statement.

The Untied Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), in turn, also congratulated the country’s people on the approval of a new executive authority.

“UNSMIL congratulates the Libyan people on the approval of a new unified government and applauds the House of Representatives, its leadership and its members for coming together on this historic day and for upholding the interests of their country & people,” the mission tweeted.

A UN-selected political dialogue forum voted in Geneva in early February to elect a temporary executive for Libya — a three-member Presidency Council and a prime minister — who will lead the country toward national elections on December 24.

On Thursday, Dbeibah submitted a list of his nominees for ministerial positions to the parliament’s leadership.