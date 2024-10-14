Life imprisonment for Mandera teacher convicted of defilement

The Mandera Law Court has sentenced 38-year-old teacher Sheikh Mohamed Abdullahi Issack to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of defilement of a child, an offence that contravenes Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act, No. 3 of 2006.

The prosecution team, led by Counsel Patrick Namiti, Stephen Kasyoka, and Michael Lokitam, presented compelling evidence during the trial, which included testimonies from four witnesses, notably the investigating officer and a medical doctor.

Key evidence included the victim’s birth certificate, a P3 form, PRC form, and treatment notes that corroborated the victim’s age and the occurrence of the defilement.

In delivering the judgment, the magistrate emphasized the severity of the offence, asserting that a custodial sentence was necessary to deter such crimes, which are increasingly prevalent in Mandera County.

Following the verdict, the magistrate ordered the filing of a pre-sentence report along with a victim impact assessment report.

At the time of the offence, the victim was just 10 years old and a pupil of the accused, underscoring the tragic implications of this case.

This sentencing serves as a critical reminder of the legal system’s commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society and addressing the rising cases of sexual offences against children.