Lifeline for seven unregistered pupils following intervention by govt officials

Seven primary school pupils in Borabu Sub-county in Nyamira County can breathe a sigh of relief after the Ministries of Education and Interior facilitated their participation in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education KCPE examinations.

According to the ministry, the affected candidates had failed to register with the Kenya National Examinations Council KNEC as required, a situation that automatically locked them out of the national exercise.

According to the Nyamira County Director of Education Ms Margaret Mwirigi, a private school in the area failed to register them.

She said her office in conjunction with the officials of the Ministry of Interior and coordination of National Government enrolled them to enlist at Nyagacho Primary School.

A statement from the Education Ministry on Tuesday indicated that the candidates are, relying on extra examination scripts which local education officials are collecting and consolidating from neighboring examination centres.

The plight of the seven pupils was brought to the fore when the Principal Secretary for Early learning and Basic Education, Dr. Julius Jwan visited the area.

Dr. Jwan expressed satisfaction with the swift action to save the education of the seven pupils, saying they were innocent.

He assured the pupils that the Ministry would ensure they were placed in secondary schools appropriately.