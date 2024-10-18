Lifting moratorium on PPAs to drive clean energy transition

Kenya needs to fast-track the removal of the moratorium on Power Purchase Agreements if the country is to achieve a 100pc transition to clean energy by the year 2030.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General, Daniel Kiptoo, says Kenya’s reserve electricity margin is thinning, with demand rising steadily.

Electricity demand has been steadily rising, according to the latest Energy and Petroleum Statistics report for the period ending June 30th. The peak demand is 2,177 MWs, against an installed capacity of 3,778MW.

Kiptoo highlighted the shrinking reserve margin, emphasizing the need to onboard new power agreements to meet the growing demand.

Geothermal accounts for 41.7pc of the energy mix, followed by hydro, wind, and electricity imports. Thermal generation has declined to 8.2pc of the total energy generated.

He says EPRA is yet to receive the proposed tariff that Adani Energy Solutions will charge households and businesses for the new high-voltage power transmission lines since negotiations are currently at the provisional stage.

Total system losses are averaging 23.4pc.