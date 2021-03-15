Lightning prone areas in Teso North get Kshs. 4.6M arrestors

Residents of Kakapel and Korisai in Teso North Sub County have a reason to smile after Busia County Government installed lightning arrestors in the areas at a cost of Sh.4.6 million.

The project undertaken by Yard Fields (K) Limited at Kakapel and Korisai primary schools comes as a relief to both pupils and the surrounding communities which have borne the brunt of lightning strikes for decades.

Chief Officer in the Governor’s Office, Ezekiel Okwach who presided over the launching ceremony in respective schools disclosed that the county government has mapped up more areas that are in dire need of the arrestors and are set to benefit soon.

“The 30-metre high mast will cover 3km Square; we shall increase funding to cover more areas of Teso North, Teso South, Samia and Bunyala sub counties which are prone to lightning strikes,” Okwach revealed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Okwach said the Korisai lightning arrestor installed at Korisai primary in Malaba North ward will cover Korisai Primary, Korisai Secondary and environs while the Kakapel one in

Angurai South Ward will cover Kakapel Primary, Albert Ekirapa Secondary, Kakapel market and the surrounding community.

Angurai South Ward representative Grace Olita revealed that she has further factored in Sh.2million in the ward fund for installation of another lightning arrestor at Katakwa area saying it also has a history of lightning strikes.

Lightning strikes have afflicted Teso North since the 1970’s and in one instance many pupils of Katakwa Primary School lost their lives due to lightning.

The Community of Korisai also remember with sadness the 2005 incident when lightning struck Korisai Primary School, killing seven pupils.

In December 2018 three members of a family and one university student were killed after lightning struck their house at Kakapel village.

Others present at the launch ceremony included acting county director for disaster management, Joseph Osere Angurai, South Ward Administrator Silas Juma and County Electrical Engineer Maurice Odula.

Tell Us What You Think