Likoni ferry tragedy victims laid to rest in Makueni

The victims of the Likoni ferry tragedy Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda who died after their vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean three weeks ago have been laid to rest.

The two were laid to rest at their home in Mungala village, Kilome constituency, Makueni County

The burial comes three weeks after the tragedy in Mombasa where they lost their lives when their vehicle slid off the ferry and plunged into the Indian Ocean.

It took almost two weeks for the car and their bodies to be retrieved from the ocean.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since disbanded the Kenya Ferry board and sacked its members following commuter safety concerns at the Likoni Channel.

Those who spoke at the burial ceremony termed the deaths as a big blow to the family of John Wambua.

In his speech, transport Cabinet secretary thanked the family for their patience and promised to deter similar occurrences in the future.

Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr blamed KFS for neglecting ferry users citing how the current ferries are in deplorable condition.

“Our ferries are old yet Kenyans must use them. We call upon to the government to make sure that they work on them so as to save lives”, County Woman Rep. Rose Museo said.

Wper leader Kalonzo Musyoka blamed KFS for negligence. “It is time to construct a bridge which will join Southern Coast and hence stop the use of ferries”, he said.