Likoni floating bridge linking Mombasa to the mainland south opened

The Ksh 1.7 billion Likoni floating footbridge linking Mombasa Island to the mainland south was officially opened for use by members of public.

This is the first pedestrian footbridge to be built at the likoni crossing channel by the State Department of Infrastructure through its implementing agency, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

The bridge project is expected to end human congestion at the crossing channels and ease pressure of overcrowded Likoni ferries.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said the project has created the shortest route linking Mombasa Island and mainland south and onward to the neighboring Kwale County thus reducing the link distance and cutting on time spent on queuing to board the ferries.

Elungata who was flanked by Kenya Ports Authority officials, County administration National Security team and Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) engineers said that a standard operating procedure will be released on Monday next week since the bridge lies on a sea route used by marine vessels docking and leaving the port of Mombasa.

The administrator said the engineers, coxswains and other working carder are on training and will soon be deployed to take over the running of the bridge.

At least 3 engineers and 15 operators will man the facility and ensure the safety of all users.

Elungata has urged the members of public to make use of the footbridge in order to decongest the overwhelmed Likoni ferries saying it takes only seven minutes to cross the bridge on foot.

Residents who were interviewed led by William Ngugi, Constance Ematona and Ziada Salim lauded the initiative by the Government saying it wouldn’t have come at a better time.